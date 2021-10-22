Left Menu

Re-enactment of Indian Army's landing in Srinagar in 1947 to be held on Oct 27

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:24 IST
Re-enactment of Indian Army's landing in Srinagar in 1947 to be held on Oct 27
  • Country:
  • India

A re-enactment of the Indian Army's landing in Srinagar in 1947 following Pakistani tribal raids will be held at Air Force Station here on October 27, officials said.

“As part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a re-enactment of the landing of 1947 and associated events will be held at Air Force Station, Srinagar,” they said.

They said the historical actions of the 1947 war will be re-enacted at the mega event.

“Besides the re-enactment of Budgam landing, the event also includes sky diving, special heliborne operations, flypast by Mig-21 and helicopters,” the officials said.

The Indian Army landed in Kashmir on October 27, 1947, a day after the then Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession with India following the Pakistani tribal raids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021