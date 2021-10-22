Re-enactment of Indian Army's landing in Srinagar in 1947 to be held on Oct 27

A re-enactment of the Indian Army's landing in Srinagar in 1947 following Pakistani tribal raids will be held at Air Force Station here on October 27, officials said.

“As part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a re-enactment of the landing of 1947 and associated events will be held at Air Force Station, Srinagar,” they said.

They said the historical actions of the 1947 war will be re-enacted at the mega event.

“Besides the re-enactment of Budgam landing, the event also includes sky diving, special heliborne operations, flypast by Mig-21 and helicopters,” the officials said.

The Indian Army landed in Kashmir on October 27, 1947, a day after the then Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession with India following the Pakistani tribal raids.

