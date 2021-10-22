Left Menu

2 Assam govt officials held on bribery charges

In a separate case, the assistant executive engineer of PWD Roads of Rangia in Kamrup Rural district was arrested on Friday for making a demand for bribe in order to issue a no objection certificate for opening an oil depot, police said.He was later produced before a local court, which remanded him in 14 days of judicial custody, they added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:27 IST
2 Assam govt officials held on bribery charges
  • Country:
  • India

Two government officials were arrested in separate incidents in Assam on Friday over allegations of demanding bribe, police said. An assistant engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was caught while reportedly accepting bribe money in his office, Special Director General of Police G P Singh said.

Singh, on Twitter, said sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended the officer.

He had allegedly demanded money for issuing a permission letter to the complainant, he said. In a separate case, the assistant executive engineer of PWD (Roads) of Rangia in Kamrup (Rural) district was arrested on Friday for making a demand for bribe in order to issue a ‘no objection certificate’ for opening an oil depot, police said.

He was later produced before a local court, which remanded him in 14 days of judicial custody, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021