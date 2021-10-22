2 Assam govt officials held on bribery charges
Two government officials were arrested in separate incidents in Assam on Friday over allegations of demanding bribe, police said. An assistant engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was caught while reportedly accepting bribe money in his office, Special Director General of Police G P Singh said.
Singh, on Twitter, said sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended the officer.
He had allegedly demanded money for issuing a permission letter to the complainant, he said. In a separate case, the assistant executive engineer of PWD (Roads) of Rangia in Kamrup (Rural) district was arrested on Friday for making a demand for bribe in order to issue a ‘no objection certificate’ for opening an oil depot, police said.
He was later produced before a local court, which remanded him in 14 days of judicial custody, they added.
