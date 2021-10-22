Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:34 IST
DCW rescues 3 women, 2 girls from human trafficking
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued two minor girls and three women from human trafficking, according to an official statement issued on Friday. One of the girls, 15, informed the commission she was allegedly molested and sexually assaulted by a man during this period.

The DCW said in the statement that it received information from an NGO on October 19 about the five being allegedly being sent to West Bengal from Delhi by Duronto Express. The DCW said it immediately formed a team which reached the New Delhi Railway Station along with child line and Delhi Police personnel and they rescued the three women -- two of them aged 19 and the third 20 -- and the two minors aged 15 and 17.

All of them told the panel they were brought to Delhi on the pretext of jobs and were allegedly kept captive in a room in Madanpur Khadar village, the DCW said, adding they were not able to recall the address of the house.

One of the girls managed to call her home and informed her family about their condition and an FIR was registered in West Bengal. The victims informed that the accused somehow learnt about the registration of the FIR, and decided to move them out of Delhi. The victims said the accused persons also tried to sell them in the national capital. The DCW provided counselling to the girls and their medical examination was conducted. Thereafter, they were moved in a shelter home. During the rescue operation, one accused named Sanju Haldhar was arrested from the spot, the panel said.

The minor girls were later handed over to West Bengal Police who came to Delhi after they were rescued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

