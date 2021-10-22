Left Menu

Four woman, man held for extortion

Police here arrested four woman and a man for allegedly extorting money from people by making their objectionable videos.The gang was running a porn website and had extorted more than Rs 25 crore from over 100 people in three years, an official said.The accused were identified as Yogesh Gautam, his wife Sapna, Nikita, Nidhi and Priya.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:34 IST
Four woman, man held for extortion
  • Country:
  • India

Police here arrested four woman and a man for allegedly extorting money from people by making their objectionable videos.

The gang was running a porn website and had extorted more than Rs 25 crore from over 100 people in three years, an official said.

The accused were identified as Yogesh Gautam, his wife Sapna, Nikita, Nidhi and Priya. The gang was operating from two flats of a housing society in Rajnagar extension.

Superintendent of Police (First) Nipun Agarwal said the gang was making objectionable videos through screensaver and other techniques. They threatened them to upload their video clippings on social media and exhorted money.

The gang had blackmailed a Rajkot traded and extorted Rs 80 lakh from him.

Police have recovered six web cameras, six laptops, three ATM cards, ornaments, cheque books and pan cards from their offices, Agarwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021