Four woman, man held for extortion

Police here arrested four woman and a man for allegedly extorting money from people by making their objectionable videos.

The gang was running a porn website and had extorted more than Rs 25 crore from over 100 people in three years, an official said.

The accused were identified as Yogesh Gautam, his wife Sapna, Nikita, Nidhi and Priya. The gang was operating from two flats of a housing society in Rajnagar extension.

Superintendent of Police (First) Nipun Agarwal said the gang was making objectionable videos through screensaver and other techniques. They threatened them to upload their video clippings on social media and exhorted money.

The gang had blackmailed a Rajkot traded and extorted Rs 80 lakh from him.

Police have recovered six web cameras, six laptops, three ATM cards, ornaments, cheque books and pan cards from their offices, Agarwal added.

