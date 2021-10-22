Left Menu

UK police investigating 2017 Manchester attack arrest a man

British police investigating the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing attack arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of a terror offence, Greater Manchester Police said. The 24 year-old man was arrested as he returned to Britain via Manchester Airport on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation, the police force said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:46 IST
UK police investigating 2017 Manchester attack arrest a man

British police investigating the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing attack arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of a terror offence, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 24 year-old man was arrested as he returned to Britain via Manchester Airport on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation, the police force said in a statement. The man was from Manchester, the statement said.

Twenty-two people, including seven children, died in the attack on crowds at a concert in the venue by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. On Thursday, Ismail Abedi, the 28 year-old brother of Salman Abedi who carried out the attack, failed to appear at a public inquiry into the bombing.

Another brother, Hashem Abedi, was found guilty of murder and jailed for at least 55 years in August 2020 for helping Salman plan the attack The brothers were born to Libyan parents who emigrated to Britain during the rule of Muammar Gaddafi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen close on track, distant off it and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; Motor ra...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south; EU regulator verdict on Moderna COVID-19 booster shot next week and more

Health News Roundup: WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021