Delhi records 38 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Delhi reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the health department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 22:53 IST
Delhi records 38 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the health department. The national capital also recorded eight recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are 340 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The total number of cases stands at 14,39,526, total recoveries at 14,14,095 and death toll at 25,091. In the past 24 hours, 38,300 RT-PCR samples and 17,609 antigens have been collected.

The cumulative positivity rate is 4.98 per cent. As many as 74,684 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

