Lebanon's Hezbollah says Israel mistaken to 'act as it wants' in disputed maritime border area

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 23-10-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday Israel was not free to start drilling for oil and gas in the disputed maritime border area between the two countries.

"If the enemy thinks they can act as they please before reaching a solution to this issue they are wrong," Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

Lebanon's cabinet had raised the question to the United Nations permanent representative and others in the international community after Israel granted U.S. oilfield services group Halliburton an offshore drilling contract in the Mediterranean, asking to clarify whether the drilling would take part in disputed areas. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

