U.S. to engage Israel over designation of Palestinian civil society groups as terrorists - State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 00:12 IST
The United States will engage Israel seeking more information about the designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

Price said Washington was not given advance warning of the designation, a move that drew criticism from the United Nations and human rights watchdogs.

"We will be engaging our Israeli partners for more information regarding the basis for the designation," Price said on a regular briefing call.

