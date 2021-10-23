Left Menu

Colombian wanted in Haiti assassination to be extradited from Jamaica -Colombia police

Jamaica will extradite a former Colombian military member implicated in the assassination of former Haiti President Jovenel Moise to Port-au-Prince, Colombia's police chief said on Friday. Moise was assassinated in his home on July 7 by an armed group which included 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans, authorities of the Caribbean nation say. Eighteen Colombians have been detained in Haiti, and three were killed by police.

Jamaica will extradite a former Colombian military member implicated in the assassination of former Haiti President Jovenel Moise to Port-au-Prince, Colombia's police chief said on Friday. Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, was arrested in Jamaica, Haitian authorities said, describing him has "very dangerous."

Palacios is accused by Haitian authorities of forming part of a mercenary group that assassinated Moise in July during an assault on his private residence, during which his wife was also injured. "In Colombia there is no investigation against this person," Colombia's national police chief General Jorge Vargas said, adding that an Interpol red notice "arrived from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where they seek the capture of this person."

Eighteen Colombians have been detained in Haiti, and three were killed by police.

