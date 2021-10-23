Left Menu

Red Cross warns aid groups not enough to stave off Afghan humanitarian crisis

Mardini said 30% of Afghanistan's 39 million population were facing severe malnutrition and that 18 million people in the country need humanitarian assistance or protection. The Taliban expelled many foreign aid groups when it was last in power from 1996-2001 but this time has said it welcomes foreign donors and will protect the rights of their staff.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 09:56 IST
Red Cross warns aid groups not enough to stave off Afghan humanitarian crisis
ICRC

The Red Cross on Friday urged the international community to engage with Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, saying that aid groups on their own would be unable to stave off a humanitarian crisis. Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign assistance following the collapse of the Western-backed government and return to power by the Taliban in August.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has since increased its efforts in the country while other organizations were also stepping up, Director General Robert Mardini said. But he told Reuters that support from the international community, who had so far taken a cautious approach in engaging with the Taliban, was critical to providing basic services.

"Humanitarian organizations joining forces can only do so much. They can come up with temporary solutions." The United Nations on Thursday announced \it had set up a fund to provide cash directly to Afghans, which Mardini said would solve the problem for three months.

"Afghanistan is a compounded crisis that is deteriorating by the day," he said, citing decades of conflict compounded by the effects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Mardini said 30% of Afghanistan's 39 million population were facing severe malnutrition and that 18 million people in the country need humanitarian assistance or protection.

The Taliban expelled many foreign aid groups when it was last in power from 1996-2001 but this time has said it welcomes foreign donors and will protect the rights of its staff. But the hardline Islamists, facing criticism it has failed to protect rights, including access to education for girls, have also said aid should not be tied to conditions.

"No humanitarian organization can compensate or replace the economy of a country," Mardini said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021