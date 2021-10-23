Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests 2 for duping over 50 people

Delhi Police on Friday arrested two people for allegedly duping over 50 people and seized Rs 1.95 lakhs from their possession.

Delhi Police on Friday arrested two people for allegedly duping over 50 people and seized Rs 1.95 lakhs from their possession. According to an official statement of the police, the accused have been identified as Deepak Jaiswal, Nadeem.

"On October 7, a complainant reported about a change of his father's debit card and withdrawal of Rs 1.20 lakhs by two accused persons. Subsequently, a case was registered at Budh Vihar police station and the investigation was taken up," the police said. During the course of the investigation, CCTV footage of cameras of the escaped route of the accused person were checked. "At the instance of the complainant, one motorcycle was identified of the accused persons by the police. It was found to be purchased on the basis of the forged documents at a fake address," police said.

Following this, Delhi Police arrested Deepak Jaiswal and Nadeem and seized cheated amount of Rs 1.95 lakhs, 144 numbers of debit cards, 8 swipe machines, 14 PAN cards and 26 Aadhaar cards in different names and six cheque books of different banks. Also, the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was also recovered. On sustained interrogation by the police, the accused revealed that Deepak Jaiswal has opened various accounts in different names. As per the Delhi Police, the accused has cheated more than 50 persons for lakhs of rupees.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

