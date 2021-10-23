Left Menu

COVID-19: More than 105.7 cr vaccine doses provided to states, UTs

More than 105.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories to date as a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 10:51 IST
COVID-19: More than 105.7 cr vaccine doses provided to states, UTs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 105.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories to date as a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday. Further, the ministry informed that more than 12 crores (12,02,54,104) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

India commenced its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Over 101.30 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021