COVID-19: More than 105.7 cr vaccine doses provided to states, UTs
More than 105.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories to date as a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.
More than 105.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories to date as a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday. Further, the ministry informed that more than 12 crores (12,02,54,104) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.
India commenced its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Over 101.30 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. (ANI)
