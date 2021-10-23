Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 11:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with beneficiaries of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' programme on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" via video conferencing. Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020. Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

