3 children die of dengue in UP village

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 23-10-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 11:53 IST
Three children of a family died of dengue and several others fell ill following a breakout of the fever in the district here.

Uzeba (9), Saifullah (4), and Nargis (6) of Odri village in the Jhinjhana police station area succumbed to the fever. They were shifted to a hospital in Rohtak district in Haryana.

All these deaths occurred within the span of the last three days.

According to Novjit Bedi, Jhinjhna community health centre in charge, a medical team has been sent to the village for treatment of the affected.

More than a dozen people were reported sick with the dengue in the village.

Former Block Pramukh Aslam said he has informed the district Chief Medical Officer about the spreading of the fever in the village.

