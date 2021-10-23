One shot dead, another injured following scuffle in Jammu

A 45-year-old man was killed and another critically injured in a firing incident following a scuffle over a minor issue between two neighbours on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

The scuffle turned violent between the neighbours at Raipur locality of Satwari on Friday night when one of them took out a weapon and opened fire, they said. The officials said Jugal Kishore and Mohinder Lal, 30, were critically injured in the incident and rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where Kishore was declared brought dead, while Lal is undergoing treatment for a head injury. Police have registered a case and started investigations to bring the culprits to book, they said. Lal's family claimed that it was Kishore's brother who took out a revolver and opened fire under the influence of alcohol after they objected to them over setting free their pet dogs, which have become a nuisance for the locality and even bitten their minor daughter some time back.

