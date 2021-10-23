Left Menu

One shot dead, another injured following scuffle in Jammu

A 45-year-old man was killed and another critically injured in a firing incident following a scuffle over a minor issue between two neighbours on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Saturday.The scuffle turned violent between the neighbours at Raipur locality of Satwari on Friday night when one of them took out a weapon and opened fire, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-10-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 12:05 IST
One shot dead, another injured following scuffle in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man was killed and another critically injured in a firing incident following a scuffle over a minor issue between two neighbours on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

The scuffle turned violent between the neighbours at Raipur locality of Satwari on Friday night when one of them took out a weapon and opened fire, they said. The officials said Jugal Kishore and Mohinder Lal, 30, were critically injured in the incident and rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where Kishore was declared brought dead, while Lal is undergoing treatment for a head injury. Police have registered a case and started investigations to bring the culprits to book, they said. Lal's family claimed that it was Kishore's brother who took out a revolver and opened fire under the influence of alcohol after they objected to them over setting free their pet dogs, which have become a nuisance for the locality and even bitten their minor daughter some time back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021