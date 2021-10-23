Goa achieved 100 pc target in providing free ration, first dose of COVID vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the implementation of government schemes in Goa and highlighted that the state government has implemented several welfare schemes cent per cent. Addressing the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme', PM Modi said, "Goa achieved 100 per cent target in providing free ration to the poor and needy. The state has already completed 100 per cent first dose vaccination. India set a target to become open defecation free (ODF), and Goa achieved that. India set a target of connecting every household with electricity, Goa achieved that. Under Har Ghar Jal Mission, Goa became the first state to achieve the feat."

"For the convenience and respect of women, Goa is successfully carrying out the implementation of several government schemes. Be it toilets, Ujjwala gas connections or Jan Dhan bank accounts, Goa has done a great job in providing these facilities to women," PM Modi added. Lauding the efforts of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the Prime Minister said, "Pramod Ji's team is sincerely giving new heights to Goa with the same faith with which my friend Late Manohar Parrikar Ji had taken Goa forward. Today Goa is moving ahead with renewed confidence. The result of this new team spirit of 'Team Goa' is the resolve of self-sufficient Goa."

The Prime Minister highlighted that the infrastructure being developed in Goa will also help in increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers and fishermen. "This year Goa's fund for modernisation of rural infrastructure has been increased five times as compared to earlier," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" via video conferencing. Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020. Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

