PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 12:54 IST
Shah meets family of JK Police officer killed by terrorists
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Parvaiz Ahmad who was killed by terrorists in June this year in Nowgam area of the city.

Shah, who arrived here on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, drove straight to Nowgam from the airport.

''The home minister visited the house of martyr of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Inspector Parvaiz, who was killed by terrorists,'' a home ministry official said.

Officials said Shah offered his condolences to the family of the police officer.

He also gave documents of appointment to a government job to the police officer's widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds.

In a tweet later, Shah said, ''Today visited the family of martyr Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and paid tributes to him. I and the nation are proud of his bravery. Jammu and Kashmir Police is making all efforts to realise the vision of PM Modi for a new JK.'' Ahmad was shot dead by terrorists near his house in Nowgam when he was returning home after offering evening prayers on June 22.

The home minister was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.

This is Shah's first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

