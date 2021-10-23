Goa's passion, craze for football is at different level: PM Modi

Highlighting Goa's passion and craze for football, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted that the state is walking ahead with renewed confidence and a new team spirit. Addressing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme, the Prime Minister said, "Goa's passion and craze for football are at a different level altogether! Goa is walking ahead with renewed confidence and a new team spirit is a key resolve behind Swayampurna Goa."

The Prime Minister also spoke about the fisheries industry in the state and said, "Incentives are being given at every level from having a separate ministry to promoting the modernisation of fishermen's boats for fish trade. Our fishermen in Goa are getting a lot of help even under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana." PM Modi thanked the people of Goa for helping India achieve the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations target.

He said, "In India's vaccination campaign, special incentives have been given to the states of the country, including Goa, which is a centre of tourism. Goa has benefited a lot from this. Goa has made efforts day and night and got the first dose of vaccine administered to all the eligible people here." The Prime Minister on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" via video conferencing. Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020. Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

