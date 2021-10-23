Left Menu

Goa's passion, craze for football is at different level: PM Modi

Highlighting Goa's passion and craze for football, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted that the state is walking ahead with renewed confidence and a new team spirit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 13:07 IST
Goa's passion, craze for football is at different level: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the event virtually (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting Goa's passion and craze for football, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted that the state is walking ahead with renewed confidence and a new team spirit. Addressing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme, the Prime Minister said, "Goa's passion and craze for football are at a different level altogether! Goa is walking ahead with renewed confidence and a new team spirit is a key resolve behind Swayampurna Goa."

The Prime Minister also spoke about the fisheries industry in the state and said, "Incentives are being given at every level from having a separate ministry to promoting the modernisation of fishermen's boats for fish trade. Our fishermen in Goa are getting a lot of help even under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana." PM Modi thanked the people of Goa for helping India achieve the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations target.

He said, "In India's vaccination campaign, special incentives have been given to the states of the country, including Goa, which is a centre of tourism. Goa has benefited a lot from this. Goa has made efforts day and night and got the first dose of vaccine administered to all the eligible people here." The Prime Minister on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" via video conferencing. Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020. Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021