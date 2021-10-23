Maha: Woman held for running sex racket in Mira Road

The police have arrested a woman for allegedly running sex racket in Mira Road of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police sent a decoy customer to the accused at a lodge in Mira Road on Thursday, the official said.

The police arrested the accused, when she came to the establishment with two other women, he said, adding that two victims were rescued and sent to a rehabilitation centre. An offence has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) with the Naya Nagar police station of Bhayander division, the official said. The police are on the look out of the woman's accomplices, who helped her operate the racket, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)