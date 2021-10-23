Left Menu

K;taka govt to sanction Rs 50 cr for development of Kittur

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Rs 50 crore will be sanctioned for the development of Kittur in the current financial year.The Kittur Development Authority was constituted in 2011 and Rs 8 crore was released for the purpose.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 13:33 IST
K;taka govt to sanction Rs 50 cr for development of Kittur
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Rs 50 crore will be sanctioned for the development of Kittur in the current financial year.

''The Kittur Development Authority was constituted in 2011 and Rs 8 crore was released for the purpose. This year Rs 50 crore will be sanctioned for the development of Kittur,'' he told reporters after paying homage to Kittur Rani Chennamma, who had fought against the British regime in India, on her birth anniversary.

Bommai hailed Kittur Rani Chennamma as one of the greatest freedom fighters in the country.

''Rani Chennamma is not confined to Belagavi but belongs to the entire state. The flame from her memorial in Belagavi has been taken to Bengaluru. Remembering the contributions of Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna, the government is working to fulfill their desires,'' the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

