ISKCON members protest against attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

ISKCON devotees on Saturday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh seeking justice for minorities in the neighbouring country.

The protesters were singing 'bhajans' and carried placards mentioning their demands on it, including 'protect Hindus in Bangladesh', 'justice for Hindus and minorities'.

Some Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by unidentified Muslim mobs during Durga Puja celebrations earlier this month.

