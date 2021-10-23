Left Menu

Man arrested for hiding religious identity to marry woman

Hojai Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha on receiving the complaint sent a team from Lumding Police station to apprehend the accused from his village on Wednesday night.A case was registered at Lumding Police Station and the accused was arrested the same night and produced at a local court in Hojai on Thursday.It is a case of love jihad as a man of one faith pretended to be of another to marry the woman, the Officer-in-charge of Lumding police station asserted.Police have started an investigation in this connection, he said.

A Muslim man who took a Hindu identity and married a woman from that faith has been arrested in central Assam's Hojai district based on the complaint of his wife, said a police officer. The woman with the help of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Hojai lodged a written complaint before Hojai Superintendent of Police against her husband, Lumding Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) S K Sarma told reporters on Friday.

As per the complaint of the woman, hailing from upper Assam's Dhemaji district, she came in contact with the man as both used to work in Tamil Nadu.

She claimed that the man, who hails from Nakhuti's 2 Sarke Basti area under Lumding police station in Hojai district hide his religious identity and introduced himself as a Hindu and married her, and then started torturing her both mentally and physically.

After some months, her husband allegedly looted a large amount of money from her and fled from Tamil Nadu to Assam's Nakhuti area, she claimed.

As her husband did not contact her, the woman visited Hojai's Doboka area where she learned about the real religious identity and other details of her husband. Hojai Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha on receiving the complaint sent a team from Lumding Police station to apprehend the accused from his village on Wednesday night.

A case was registered at Lumding Police Station and the accused was arrested the same night and produced at a local court in Hojai on Thursday.

''It is a case of 'love jihad' as a man of one faith pretended to be of another to marry the woman'', the Officer-in-charge of Lumding police station asserted.

Police have started an investigation into this connection, he said.

