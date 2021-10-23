Childhood getting lost in cages of beliefs, need to break these bars: Sisodia

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 14:16 IST
Manish Sisodia Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the issues being faced by children, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that their childhood is getting lost in the shackles of beliefs and there is a need to break these bars.

He was speaking at the launch of the Children First-Journal on Children's Lives by the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

The journal's first issue is on the theme of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of children.

''We force our beliefs, our thoughts, and traditions on children in the name of love, care, and affection. Childhood is getting lost in the cages of beliefs and we need to break these bars,'' Sisodia said at the event.

Supreme Court judge Justice Ravinder Bhatt, who was the chief guest at the event, acknowledged the unprecedented attention the journal gives to the issues being faced by children who have lost their primary caregivers.

The advisory Board of the journal was chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur.

He explained the future plans for the journal, which is to highlight the impact of the pandemic on education.

''The next issue will discuss the challenges faced by students and teachers, and an attempt to reduce the disruption of education in the unsettling era,'' Lokur added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

