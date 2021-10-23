Delhi Police arrests sextortion racket mastermind from Rajasthan

Delhi Police arrested the mastermind of an interstate sextortion gang from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. As per information by the police, the accused identified as Nasir along with his associates allegedly extorted lakhs of rupees from victims by threatening to circulate their objectionable videos on the internet. The videos were made via communicating with them on Facebook and Whatsapp.

A complainant had registered a complaint with the Delhi Police Crime Branch on October 2, alleging that he was receiving extortion calls from different numbers and callers introduced themselves as officials of Youtube. They told him that a woman had complained about getting exploited by him and said that they have a video of him with the woman. The accused also threatened to upload the video and implicate him in a sexual assault case if the man did not pay up. The complainant said that out of fear he gave Rs 4 lakh, the police said.

A case was registered at 386/507/120B sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation was taken up by the police. Police mounted technical surveillance and found that the extortionist used more than 100 mobile phones and more than 1,000 SIM cards issued on fake IDs from Assam, Rajasthan and Bihar. It was also found that the gang operated from the Mewat region, tehsil Nagar in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

Later on October 13, the police received information about Nasir coming to Nagar, Bharatpur after which raids were conducted in the region during which he was ultimately apprehended. The police recovered a SUV which the accused had purchased with the extortion money. Mobile phones used for committing the crime have also been seized by the police along with the accused.

Police has also frozen bank accounts of the extortionist with over Rs 2.39 lakh were also frozen. Investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)