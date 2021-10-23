Chhattisgarh: Three killed, eight injured in auto-car collision in Bemetara

Three persons were killed and eight injured when an auto-rickshaw collided with a car in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place between Kodva and Rakhi villages under Devkar police post limits on Friday night, an official said.

The occupants of the auto-rickshaw were returning to Bhilai after attending a post-death program in Thathapur village when the vehicle collided with a car traveling from the Durg, he said.

The two occupants of the car Geeta Manikpuri (55) and Bahadur Das (55) died on the spot, while car driver Parmeshwar Sen (36) succumbed to his injuries when he was being shifted to Raipur for treatment, the official said.

Of the eight injured victims, two are critically wounded and have been referred to Raipur from Community Health Centre in Saja, he said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

