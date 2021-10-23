Left Menu

Will be going to J-K on October 29 to oversee legal aid availability to those in border areas: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced that he would be going to Jammu and Kashmir on October 29 to understand and oversee how legal aid is being made available to those in the border areas.

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:11 IST
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced that he would be going to Jammu and Kashmir on October 29 to understand and oversee how legal aid is being made available to those in the border areas. He added that he is looking forward to a harmonious relationship between the judiciary, executive and legislature

"I am going to Jammu and Kashmir on 29th October to understand and oversee how legal aid is being made available to those in the border areas, " said the Law Minister Rijiju during the inauguration of Annexe building of Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court. Congratulating the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the inauguration of the Annexe building of Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, Rijiju said, "Politics is always there because politics is the essence of democracy. When it comes to democracy, there has to be politics, but there is no politics in the judiciary. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation, and present Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is laying the foundation. This is teamwork".

"I am also looking forward to a harmonious relationship between the judiciary, executive and legislature. We all are working for our nation. We are committed to dispensing justice to the nation and its citizens. We are a team, we are different organs of our set-up, states. I consider myself to be part of the team, he added. Reflecting upon the concerns for the Judicial infrastructure, he added, "Judiciary isn't only being given full support but also they're being given space to become robust. To make our democracy successful, a robust judiciary is of the utmost importance". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

