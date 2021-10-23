U.S. nuclear envoy visits S.Korea amid N.Korea missile tension, stalled talks
The U.S. envoy for North Korea arrived in South Korea on Saturday amid stalled denuclearisation talks and tension over Pyongyang's recent missile tests. Special Representative Sung Kim's visit came days after North Korea fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-fires-unidentified-projectile-off-east-coast-skorea-military-2021-10-19(SLBM), which prompted criticism from Washington and calls for a return to talks aimed at denuclearising the North in return for U.S. sanctions relief.
- Country:
- North Korea
The U.S. envoy for North Korea arrived in South Korea on Saturday amid stalled denuclearisation talks and tension over Pyongyang's recent missile tests.
Special Representative Sung Kim's visit came days after North Korea fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which prompted criticism from Washington and calls for a return to talks aimed at denuclearising the North in return for U.S. sanctions relief. Kim, after talks in Washington with South Korean and Japanese counterparts on Tuesday, urged North Korea "to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue."
Pyongyang so far has rejected U.S. overtures, accusing the United States and South Korea of talking diplomacy while ratcheting up tensions with their own military activities. On Thursday, the North said the United States was overreacting https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-says-us-overreacting-over-submarine-missile-test-2021-10-20 to its self-defensive SLBM test and questioned the sincerity of Washington's offers of talks, warning of consequences.
Arriving in South Korea, Kim said he looks forward to having "productive follow up discussions" with his counterpart, without elaborating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SLBM
- North Korea
- Washington
- U.S.
- South Korean
- South Korea
- United States
- North
- Pyongyang
- Japanese
ALSO READ
Soccer-South Korea saviour Son picks up a knock in Syria win
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States
Piyush Goyal holds meeting with South Korean Trade Minister on sidelines of G20 Trade Ministers' meeting
United States has lost AI battle to China, Pentagon's ex-software chief says
United States has lost AI battle to China, Pentagon's ex-software chief says