Maha: Ganja worth over Rs 8 lakh seized in Thane; three held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the police has seized ganja worth over Rs 8 lakh and arrested three persons for possession in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, an ANC team from the Thane police's crime branch laid a trap on Nashik-Mumbai Highway and intercepted an auto-rickshaw on Thursday, the official said.

On searching the vehicle, the police found that the occupants had 35.9 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 8.22 lakh, in their possession, he said.

The police arrested Mohasin Anis Shaikh, Laike Yunus Siddiqui and the auto-rickshaw driver Kalim Salim Shaikh, all residents of Nashik, the official said, adding that an offence has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The trio were carrying the contraband for sale and the police are probing the source of the substance and to whom it was meant to be sold, it was stated.

