Two held for ATM fraud in Bengal
- Country:
- India
Two persons have been arrested in West Bengal's Birbhum district for their alleged involvement in siphoning off from bank ATMs, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police picked up the two accused, residents of neighbouring Jharkhand, from their rented accommodation in Suri, headquarters of the district, on Friday night.
The police recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash and a motorbike with a Jharkhand number plate from their possession, an officer of Suri police station said.
The accused allegedly withdrew money illegally from ATMs and flee to Jharkhand, the police officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal's
- Suri
- Jharkhand
- Birbhum
ALSO READ
Committee designs pandal on theme of Rajshahi Durga Puja in West Bengal's Behala
Flight movements affected due to lighting system at Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum
Crack appears in Balason river bridge in West Bengal's Siliguri after heavy rains
Bangladesh communal violence resonates in West Bengal's political discourse
West Bengal's power to withhold consent to CBI investigation not absolute: Centre to SC