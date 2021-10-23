Left Menu

Two held for ATM fraud in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 16:59 IST
Two persons have been arrested in West Bengal's Birbhum district for their alleged involvement in siphoning off from bank ATMs, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police picked up the two accused, residents of neighbouring Jharkhand, from their rented accommodation in Suri, headquarters of the district, on Friday night.

The police recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash and a motorbike with a Jharkhand number plate from their possession, an officer of Suri police station said.

The accused allegedly withdrew money illegally from ATMs and flee to Jharkhand, the police officer said.

