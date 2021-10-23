Left Menu

Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya on Oct 26 for 'Ram Lalla darshan'

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on October 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 17:12 IST
Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya on Oct 26 for 'Ram Lalla darshan'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on October 26.

Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya for 'Ram Lalla darshan', informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Earlier, in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021