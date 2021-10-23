Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya on Oct 26 for 'Ram Lalla darshan'
Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on October 26.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 17:12 IST

Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya for 'Ram Lalla darshan', informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.
Earlier, in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
