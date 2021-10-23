Maha: Two houses in Thane locality robbed of lakhs; case registered

Two houses were allegedly broken into and robbed of lakhs in a locality in Maharashtra's Thane city within a gap of a few hours, police said on Saturday.

The incidents took place in Lokmanya Nagar locality of the city on Friday, an official said Unidentified thieves broke into the home of a 31-year-old woman and stole valuables worth over Rs 1.36 lakh in the evening, while a house of a contractor in the same locality was robbed later that night.

In the second instance, thieves decamped with jewellery and cash to the tune of Rs 1.75 lakh, the official said. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC at Varthak Nagar police station and further probe is underway, he added.

