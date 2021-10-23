Swayampurna Goa reflects pro-people governance in state: PM Modi

Hailing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Goa government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the initiatives of 'Swayampurna Goa' and 'Sarkar Tumchya Dari' are the reflection of pro-active and pro-people governance in the coastal state. While interacting with the beneficiaries of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa" programme via video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi also remembered former chief minister Manohar Parrikar's efforts to take Goa on the path of progress.

"Swayampurna Goa is the first stage of vision for the next 25 years. All the people should come together for this. To achieve this, Goa needs continuity of double engine government. It needs clear policies like the current one. It needs a stable government like the current one and enthusiastic leadership like the one present in Goa. With the blessings of the whole state we will fulfil the goal of Swayampurna Goa," said Prime Minister. He reiterated that Goa has enough potential to achieve its all-around growth which would complement the Swayampurna Goa movement in the state.

Prime Minister hailed the progress made by the state government in the sectors like health, social economy and infrastructure. He appreciated efforts put in by the Swayampurna Mitras, sarpanchas, panchas towards achieving and empowering the Swayampurna Goa movement. Prime Minister underlined 100 per cent achievement made by the government in the COVID vaccination drive, implementation of 'Har ghar jal' scheme, Griha adhaar and other welfare schemes attributing towards the development of the state.

Prime Minister Modi hailed Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant for implementing Swayampurna Goa along with Aatmanirbhar Bharat which would become a new model for the development of the state. The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020.

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

