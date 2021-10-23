Left Menu

150 women motorcyclists participate in 'All Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' organised by BSF in Delhi

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday organised an 'All-Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' here in the city with 150 women motorcyclists from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations (CPOs) and the Delhi Police participating in the ongoing event.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 17:34 IST
150 women motorcyclists participate in 'All Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' organised by BSF in Delhi
A visual from All-Women Mashaal Motorcycle rally in Delhi on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday organised an 'All-Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' here in the city with 150 women motorcyclists from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations (CPOs) and the Delhi Police participating in the ongoing event. The Chief Guest Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State for Home Affairs, flagged off the motorcycle rally from National Police Memorial, praising the efforts of woman BSF personnel.

"The Minister wishes them to achieve more success and earn pride for the country." A total of 150 women motorcyclists and pillion riders on 75 motorcycles participated in the rally, glorifying 75 years of India's Independence being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The participants include 42 members from BSF, 40 from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 each from Railway Protection Force and Sashastra Bal (SSB), 14 from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), eight from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and six from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The rally will pass through some of the iconic landmarks of Delhi such as Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, India Gate (1st circle), Red Fort and Rajghat before culminating at CGO Complex.

The rally will take two hours to reach CGO Complex. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021