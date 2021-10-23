150 women motorcyclists participate in 'All Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' organised by BSF in Delhi

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday organised an 'All-Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' here in the city with 150 women motorcyclists from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations (CPOs) and the Delhi Police participating in the ongoing event. The Chief Guest Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State for Home Affairs, flagged off the motorcycle rally from National Police Memorial, praising the efforts of woman BSF personnel.

"The Minister wishes them to achieve more success and earn pride for the country." A total of 150 women motorcyclists and pillion riders on 75 motorcycles participated in the rally, glorifying 75 years of India's Independence being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The participants include 42 members from BSF, 40 from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 each from Railway Protection Force and Sashastra Bal (SSB), 14 from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), eight from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and six from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The rally will pass through some of the iconic landmarks of Delhi such as Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, India Gate (1st circle), Red Fort and Rajghat before culminating at CGO Complex.

The rally will take two hours to reach CGO Complex. (ANI)

