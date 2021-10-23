Man ends life in Rajasthan’s Baran

A 25-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in the Anta area of Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Naresh Mali of Anta town, was in an inebriated state when he took the extreme step, they said.

He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house late Friday night, police said.

Mali worked as a daily wage labourer in a grain mandi and was a habitual drinker, Station House Officer of Anta police station Anil Panday said.

Initial investigation suggested that he was fed up of his habit and took the extreme step, Panday said.

A case of unnatural death under section 174 of the CrPC was registered into the matter, he said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Saturday morning, he added.

