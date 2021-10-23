Left Menu

Gujarat: Deputy mamlatdar arrested by ACB for bribery

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 17:37 IST
Representative Image
A deputy mamlatdar posted in Jamnagar in Gujarat was arrested on Saturday by the state Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a shopkeeper, an official said.

He had demanded Rs 10,000 from the shopkeeper to facilitate the issuing of a licence to sell firecrackers ahead of Diwali, the official said.

''Deputy Mamlatdar Chetan Upadhyay was held in Gokulnagar area while accepting the bribe amount and was charged under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions. He was also caught accepting a bribe when he was posted in Darbargadh zonal office earlier. He was suspended at the time but then reinstated,'' the official informed.

