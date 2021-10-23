Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with Indian manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Indian manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:06 IST
PM Modi interacts with Indian manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine, in Delhi on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Indian manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who attended the interaction among vaccine manufacturers included Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present during the interaction. The interaction comes days after the country crossed a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the administration of 68,48,417 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the 100 Crore mark to reach 101.30 Cr (1,01,30,28,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

