Left Menu

29 sacks of gelatin stick seized in Jharkhand, one held

At least 29 sacks of gelatin stick were seized from a truck in Jharkhands Pakur district on Saturday and the driver of the vehicle was arrested, police said. The vehicle was coming from Rajgram of neighbouring West Bengal.We are interrogating the driver to find out the supplier and receiver of the gelatin sticks, he added.

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:37 IST
29 sacks of gelatin stick seized in Jharkhand, one held
  • Country:
  • India

At least 29 sacks of gelatin stick were seized from a truck in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Saturday and the driver of the vehicle was arrested, police said. The truck was intercepted near Nasipur checkpoint under the Malpahari police outpost limits, and the driver was apprehended after he failed to submit any valid document for carrying the explosive substance, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar Vimal said. The vehicle was coming from Rajgram of neighbouring West Bengal.

''We are interrogating the driver to find out the supplier and receiver of the gelatin sticks,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021