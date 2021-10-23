Left Menu

Delhi: Body of man found at ghat on Yamuna bank

The body of a 51-year-old man was recovered at a ghat on Yamuna river in southeast Delhis Kalindi Kunj, police said on Saturday. The family members of the deceased identified him in the footage, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 51-year-old man was recovered at a ghat on Yamuna river in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, police said on Saturday. After receiving information on Friday, a police team arrived at the spot and met Manish Tiwari, a relative of the deceased, who said his uncle and Burari resident Sanjay Kumar Rai had been missing since October 18, a senior police officer said. A missing person's report was filed at the Naraina police station. During the search for the man, a CCTV footage of the deceased jumping into the Yamuna from the Signature Bridge was obtained, police said. The family members of the deceased identified him in the footage, the officer said. On Friday, they were informed through a disaster helpline number that a body had been found at the ghat, police said. Tiwari reached there and called the police. The body was identified by the family of the deceased. It was shifted to the AIIMS hospital's mortuary for post-mortem. Autopsy was conducted on Saturday and the body was handed over to family members, police added.

