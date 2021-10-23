Left Menu

Make river completely free of debris: HC to TN govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:43 IST
Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to make the Kosasthalaiyar river completely free from debris and any other waste materials.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu gave the direction when a PIL petition from fisherman Selvaraj Duraisamy of Kattukuppam came up for further hearing on Friday after TANGEDCO had submitted that a status report would be filed indicating that 80 per cent of the offending materials had been removed.

The Bench said it would not do for the Corporation to remove a part of the material and leave the remainder in the waterbody that would choke the same or impede the flow of water.

The entirety of the rubbish, concrete and construction materials has to be removed and no trace of it left behind in the waterbody. The Corporation should look into the matter and ensure that the last bit of foreign material has been removed. A report in such regard should be filed when the matter appears after the Diwali break, the Bench said and posted the matter for further hearing on November 12.

