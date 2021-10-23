Baby kidnap case:Kerala govt to inform family court about Anupama's demand for child

The Kerala government on Saturday decided to apprise the family court here of the demand put forth by Anupama S Chandran, daughter of a CPI (M) local committee member, whose baby had been put up for adoption by her parents last year without her knowledge.

The government pleader has been tasked with informing the Vanchiyoor Family Court, which deals with adoption matters, about the latest situation, Women and Child Development Department Minister Veena George said.

George also said the Women and Child Development Department has been asked to look into the demand of the mother and all other matters related to the incident.

''The Vanchiyoor court was yet to pronounce the final order regarding the adoption. Under these circumstances, the state adoption agency has filed a petition before the court informing about Anupama's demand,'' George told the media.

The Minister said the government's stand is that the child should be with the mother itself and the government has decided to intervene before the final adoption order.

''The child is currently in foster care. The adopting parents register with the national level central adoption and resources agency for adopting the child. All these matters are monitored by the court. The final order is yet to come. It's a complex process. But our policy is that the child should be with the mother,'' George said.

Anupama on Saturday morning staged a hunger strike before the state secretariat demanding that her child be returned to her.

On hearing the news about the government decision to inform the court about her demand, Anupama said she was now hopeful that she will get her child back. ''Very happy to hear that. Now I have hope that I will get my child back. We were planning to go to the court after this protest. But now as this decision came, I am happy and hopeful that I will get my child back,'' she told the media when asked about the government's decision to approach the court. Anupama had accused her parents of having taken away her newborn child forcibly from her soon after its birth a year ago and alleged that though she had complained about it to the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against the family members.

However, Peroorkkada police here said a case was registered earlier this week against six people, including her parents, sister and husband, and father's two friends, and said the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

Reacting to the developments, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan claimed the CPI(M) was taking the law into its hands.

''There is a law of the land prevailing in this country. The CPI(M) is but ignoring that and the result is that a party leader's daughter is now protesting in front of the state secretariat asking for her daughter,'' Satheesan said. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said what has happened to Anupama was extremely unjust and unfair. ''Taking the baby away from the mother is a criminal act. I think an investigation is on. We all have to stand with Anupama and ensure that she gets her baby back,'' Karat said.

Earlier in the day, various youth organisations staged a protest march to the office of the Child Welfare Committee office.

