Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as witness by ED: actor's spokesperson

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the Enforcement Directorate ED in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case, her spokesperson said on Saturday.The statement comes two days after the actor deposed before the federal agency after skipping its summons at least thrice earlier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:19 IST
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:19 IST
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case, her spokesperson said on Saturday.

The statement comes two days after the actor deposed before the federal agency after skipping its summons at least thrice earlier. Fernandez's spokesperson said she will completely cooperate with the agency in the investigations.

''Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations.

''Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple,'' the spokesperson said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the actor's statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

Fernandez, 36, previously appeared before the federal agency in this case in August and had recorded her statement. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, 29, had recorded her statement with the ED last week in this case. Fatehi's representative had said that she is the victim in the case and being a witness, she is cooperating and helping officers in the investigation.

Chandrashekhar and Paul were recently arrested by the ED while being lodged in a local jail after they were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars. It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a ''known conman'' and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

