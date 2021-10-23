Left Menu

Delhi court reserves order on Gautam Thapar's bail plea in money laundering case till Oct 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:23 IST
Delhi court reserves order on Gautam Thapar's bail plea in money laundering case till Oct 30
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order till October 30 on a bail plea moved by Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar who was arrested in connection with a Rs 500-crore money laundering case.

Thapar is currently in judicial custody.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal reserved his order on Thapar's bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides.

During the arguments, special public prosecutors Amit Mahajan and N K Matta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the bail application, saying that if released, the accused might hamper the ongoing investigation and flee from justice.

The bail application, filed by Karanjawala & Co on behalf of Thapar, claimed that the accused was not required for the investigation and that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

The court recently took cognisance of a charge sheet filed in the case against Thapar and 20 others.

The final report alleged that the accused committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion and misappropriation of public money from 2017 to 2019 and caused a loss to the tune of Rs 466.51 crore to YES Bank.

The ED was probing an alleged transaction between Thapar's company Avantha Realty and YES Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his wife, who are already being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the agency.

The money laundering case was filed by the ED after taking cognisance of an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021