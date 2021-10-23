Left Menu

Army jawan arrested as Punjab police busts espionage network

The accused was also in touch with her through mobile phones.The accused was allegedly allured by the PIO through her tricks to work for Pakistans spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:23 IST
Army jawan arrested as Punjab police busts espionage network
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an espionage network with the arrest of an Army jawan.

The State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar arrested Army jawan Krunal Kumar Baria, a resident of Gujarat, police said.

He was presently serving at Ferozepur Cantt, they said.

Police claimed that the jawan was in touch with various Pakistan-based ISI agents through social media applications.

Taking advantage of his deployment in the IT cell, he had allegedly been passing highly sensitive and classified information about the Army to his Pakistan-based handlers. He was paid money for the same, they said.

During preliminary investigations, it was found that the accused came in touch with a woman Pakistan Intelligence Officer (PIO) Sidra Khan through Facebook in 2020.

Later, they started communicating through WhatsApp and other private messaging and calling apps. The accused was also in touch with her through mobile phones.

The accused was allegedly allured by the PIO through her tricks to work for Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). As a result of which, the accused shared many classified documents with her via encrypted apps, police said.

During inspection of his mobile phone, many classified documents were found, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and IPC has been registered.

The Army authorities have been informed about the jawan's arrest, police added.

PTI JMS CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021