Man arrested for forging Parliament pass

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch for allegedly forging the Lok Sabha pass issued for the personal assistant or secretary (PA/PS) of a Member of Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch for allegedly forging the Lok Sabha pass issued for the personal assistant or secretary (PA/PS) of a Member of Parliament. The Lok Sabha pass is prepared on the recommendation of a Member of Parliament.

According to the police, the incident came to notice when the suspect, Babloo Kumar Arya, was found using an old pass reportedly in an attempt to enter the Parliament House two days ago. Upon the perusal of the reported Lok Sabha pass, the security personnel deployed outside Parliament found that it was not valid and a case was registered under Sections 419 (Cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and 468 (forgery), said the police.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Arya forged and edited the Lok Sabha pass which was issued to one Jyoti Kumar Bharti, who worked for an MP. The original pass was issued to Bharti for a period between June 18, 2019, and December 31, 2019. Bharti and Arya were known to each other as they studied together at Chhapra University in Bihar and had passed out in 2018. Both are from Gopal Ganj.

In July 2019, Arya had allegedly stolen the Lok Sabha pass from Bharti and forged it for his use. Arya has been arrested by the Crime Branch and further investigation is under way. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

