Left Menu

T20WC Scoreboard: Australia vs South Africa

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:23 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: Australia vs South Africa

Australia Innings: David Warner c Klaasen b Rabada 14 Aaron Finch c Rabada b Nortje 0 Mitchell Marsh c van der Dussen b Maharaj 11 Steven Smith c Markram b Nortje 35 Glenn Maxwell b Shamsi 18 Marcus Stoinis not out 24 Matthew Wade not out 15 Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets from 19.4 overs) 121 Fall of wickets: 1/4 2/20 3/38 4/80 5/81 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 4-0-28-1, Anrich Nortje 4-0-21-2, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-23-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-22-1, Dwaine Pretorius 3.4-0-26-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021