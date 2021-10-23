T20WC Scoreboard: Australia vs South Africa

Australia Innings: David Warner c Klaasen b Rabada 14 Aaron Finch c Rabada b Nortje 0 Mitchell Marsh c van der Dussen b Maharaj 11 Steven Smith c Markram b Nortje 35 Glenn Maxwell b Shamsi 18 Marcus Stoinis not out 24 Matthew Wade not out 15 Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets from 19.4 overs) 121 Fall of wickets: 1/4 2/20 3/38 4/80 5/81 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 4-0-28-1, Anrich Nortje 4-0-21-2, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-23-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-22-1, Dwaine Pretorius 3.4-0-26-0.

