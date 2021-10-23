Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan orders 10 ambassadors declared 'persona non grata'

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:24 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors -- including from the United States, Germany and France -- 'persona non grata' for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what it said was an "irresponsible" statement calling for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala's case. He has been in prison since late 2017, charged with financing protests and participating in a failed coup, which he denies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

