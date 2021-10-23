Turkey's Erdogan orders 10 ambassadors declared 'persona non grata'
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors -- including from the United States, Germany and France -- 'persona non grata' for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.
The foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what it said was an "irresponsible" statement calling for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala's case. He has been in prison since late 2017, charged with financing protests and participating in a failed coup, which he denies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Tayyip Erdogan
- France
- Kavala
- Germany
- Osman Kavala
- United States
ALSO READ
Rugby-Rennie recalls France-based muscle for northern hemisphere tour
Greek Parliament ratifies defense pact with France
Greek Parliament ratifies defense pact with France
Mbappé inspires comeback as France beats Belgium 3-2
UEFA Nations League: France script stunning second-half comeback against Belgium to win semis 3-2