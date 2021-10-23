Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Congo

Residents of Kalembo village told Reuters that rebels killed 16 people and torched houses in an attack on Wednesday that a local human rights group blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group active in the region. The statement said Islamic State was responsible for the attack in the village about 40 km (25 miles) east of the city of Beni.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:28 IST
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Congo
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a village this week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a statement published on Friday on its affiliated Telegram channels. Residents of Kalembo village told Reuters that rebels killed 16 people and torched houses in an attack on Wednesday that a local human rights group blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group active in the region.

The statement said Islamic State was responsible for the attack in the village about 40 km (25 miles) east of the city of Beni. The ADF has operated in the dense forests near the Ugandan border for more than three decades and began killing civilians in large numbers in 2014.

The group has publicly aligned itself with Islamic State, but a June report from the United Nations found no evidence of direct support from Islamic State to the ADF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021