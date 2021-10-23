Left Menu

Gangster properties worth Rs 25 crore released by court in UP

Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav on Thursday set aside the previous order and released several properties attached on September 20 last year.The properties were attached during a trial of one Imlakh, who is an accused in several criminal cases.Imlakh was booked in Gangster Act at Kotwali Police Station of Sherpur village in the district.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:32 IST
Gangster properties worth Rs 25 crore released by court in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Court here has released properties of an accused worth Rs 25 crore, which were attached last year under the DM's order, a court official said on Saturday. Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav on Thursday set aside the previous order and released several properties attached on September 20 last year.

The properties were attached during a trial of one Imlakh, who is an accused in several criminal cases.

Imlakh was booked in Gangster Act at Kotwali Police Station of Sherpur village in the district. Arguing on behalf of Baba Charitable Trust, Advocate Wakar Ahmad challenged the District Magistrate’s order, which evoked section 14(1) of the Gangster Act to attach the trust’s properties.

He said the properties could not be attached under the Section since it belonged to an income tax paying Trust.

The trusties also said in their plea that the trust is engaged in providing of higher education to poor children.

The properties included four buildings, land of a medical college, two under-construction buildings, and some agriculture land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021