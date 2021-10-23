Gangster properties worth Rs 25 crore released by court in UP

A Special Court here has released properties of an accused worth Rs 25 crore, which were attached last year under the DM's order, a court official said on Saturday. Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav on Thursday set aside the previous order and released several properties attached on September 20 last year.

The properties were attached during a trial of one Imlakh, who is an accused in several criminal cases.

Imlakh was booked in Gangster Act at Kotwali Police Station of Sherpur village in the district. Arguing on behalf of Baba Charitable Trust, Advocate Wakar Ahmad challenged the District Magistrate’s order, which evoked section 14(1) of the Gangster Act to attach the trust’s properties.

He said the properties could not be attached under the Section since it belonged to an income tax paying Trust.

The trusties also said in their plea that the trust is engaged in providing of higher education to poor children.

The properties included four buildings, land of a medical college, two under-construction buildings, and some agriculture land.

