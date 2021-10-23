Left Menu

Punjab: Channi announces Rs 1 cr for sport stadium in 'memory of farmers'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday announced to grant Rs 1 crore for the construction of a sports stadium at Haripur village in the "memory of farmers who sacrificed their lives during the agitation against farm laws". "Chief Minister @CharanjitChanni announces the grant of Rs 1 crore for the construction of a sports stadium in the memory of farmers who sacrificed their lives during the agitation against farm laws at village Haripur Urf Rodmajra of Sri Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Punjab tweeted from its official account.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister announced the construction of sixteen new sports stadiums in the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency during his third consecutive visit to the assembly segment. According to the CMO, Channi also instructed to reconstruct dilapidated buildings of health dispensaries and veterinary dispensaries.

"CM @CharanjitChanni announced the construction of 16 new sports stadiums in the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency during his third consecutive visit to the assembly segment. He also announced to reconstruct dilapidated buildings of health dispensaries and veterinary dispensaries," the CMO tweeted. (ANI)

