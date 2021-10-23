Left Menu

38 terror-linked prisoners shifted from J-K to Agra prison

As many as 38 prisoners linked to terror cases were shifted from Jammu and Kashmir to the Central Jail in Agra on Saturday amidst high security. One company 150 to 200 personnel of Provincial Armed Constabulary PAC has been provided, he added.We have also increased security inside the jail premises, the official said.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 20:08 IST
38 terror-linked prisoners shifted from J-K to Agra prison
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 38 prisoners linked to terror cases were shifted from Jammu and Kashmir to the Central Jail in Agra on Saturday amidst high security. ''On Saturday, 27 prisoners were shifted from Kashmir and 11 prisoners were shifted from Jammu,'' Senior Superintendent at Central Jail, Agra, BK Singh said.

There are a total of 56 prisoners at Central Jail from Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that security arrangements inside and outside jail premises have been strengthened. ''One company (150 to 200 personnel) of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been provided,'' he added.

''We have also increased security inside the jail premises,'' the official said. The prisoners have been shifted from Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of a spurt in civilian killings by terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021